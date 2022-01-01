COVID-19: Nigeria records one death, 828 infections last day 2021

On Friday, the last day of 2021, Nigeria recorded 828 new infections and an additional death from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday morning.

The data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked first on the log with 550 cases while 14 other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) accounted for the rest.

With the new cases recorded, the infection toll from the virus in Nigeria has increased to 242,341 while the death toll now stands at 3,031 cases.

The centre also revealed that 214,296 Nigerians have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide, while over 24,000 people are still down with the virus.

Breakdown

Following Lagos State on the log is Oyo State and the FCT with 87 and 69 cases respectively.

Kwara State reported 31 cases; Akwa Ibom, 22; Bauchi, 19; Ekiti, 16; while Delta State recorded 11 cases.

Also, Kaduna State reported 10 cases; Ogun and Anambra states, three cases each, while Plateau and Bayelsa states recorded two cases each, and Nasarawa, Katsina and Jigawa states reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that three states: Osun, Ondo and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.

