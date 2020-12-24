COVID-19: Nigeria records over 1,000 new infections as total exceeds 80,000

Six days after Nigeria crossed 1,000 for the first time on its daily count of coronavirus infections, the country recorded a similar figure with 1,133 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

This is the second time in close to 10 months that over 1,000 samples will be confirmed positive in a single-day count — the country hit its highest daily figure ever with 1,145 cases recorded on December 17, 2020.

The development comes amid concerns following a new strain of COVID-19 discovered in the UK, and Nigeria’s entry into a second wave of infections.

Although various measures have been rolled out to limit the spread of the virus, the Presidential Task Gorce (PTF) on COVID-19 says a fresh nationwide lockdown will not come into effect yet, just as deliberations are ongoing to decide on whether to close the airspace to international travellers.

According to the latest update provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for December 23, 2020, Lagos had the most cases with 397 new infections, followed by FCT with 357, and Kaduna with 81.

Nigeria has now surpassed 80,000 confirmed infections, while the number of active cases has also exceeded 10,000 patients.

Five persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Wednesday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,236, while 395 patients were discharged – the new recoveries included 134 patients in Lagos and 96 in the FCT.

Out of a total of 80,922 confirmed infections, 69,274 persons have recovered, while 10,412 are active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1,133 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-397

FCT-357

Kaduna-81

Plateau-63

Katsina-46

Sokoto-32

Oyo-28

Ogun-21

Kano-19

Rivers-18

Osun-13

Edo-12

Niger-12

Bayelsa-11

Borno-11

Bauchi-8

Jigawa-2

Ondo-2

*80,922 confirmed

69,274 discharged

1,236 deaths

