COVID-19: Nigeria records seven more deaths

Daily deaths from COVID-19 in Nigeria seem to be resurging after almost two weeks of low figures as seven people died from the disease on Sunday.
The seven deaths on Sunday raised the fatalities in the country to 2,048 in total.
This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night.
In continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 104 new cases under 24-hours, one of the lowest daily figures this year.
The new figure which is slightly higher than the 101 cases recorded a day earlier raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 162,593.
In the past one week, daily infections have fallen below 300.
Also, a total of 150,308 people have recovered after treatment while about 11, 000 infections are still active in the country.
The 104 new cases were reported from 12 states – Lagos (48), Enugu (16), Kwara (8), Kaduna (6), Plateau (5), Kano (5), Rivers (4), FCT(4), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Ekiti (1) and Katsina (1).
Lagos had the highest figure with 48 new cases on Sunday followed by Enugu and Kwara with 16 and 8 new cases respectively.

