COVID-19: Nigeria records six deaths in 24 hours

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded within 24 hours.
According to data from the NCDC, the number of deaths increased from 1,212 recorded on Friday to 1,218 on Saturday.
Nigeria recorded its highest number of daily deaths from COVID-19 on June 16 — with 31 people dying of complications from the infection.
Since then, the number of daily deaths have fluctuated and no deaths recorded on some days.
The NCDC also confirmed a total of 920 new cases in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
This was an increase from 806 new cases recorded on Friday.
This is also the third highest daily figure recorded in the country with the highest being 1,145 recorded on Thursday.
Lagos and the FCT recorded the highest cases with 308 and 207 new positive samples respectively, while Kaduna recorded the third highest figure with 179 positive samples.
The NCDC also said 300 patients have been discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus.
Since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country, a total of 874,617 persons have been tested — with 77,933 turning out positive.
Out of 77,933 confirmed cases in the country, 67,844 people have recovered.

