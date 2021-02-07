COVID-19: Nigeria records six new deaths, 1,588 positive infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,588 new samples positive for the coronavirus across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for February 6, 2021.

On Saturday, Lagos retained its top spot as the state with the highest number of daily infections with a record of 535 positive samples, Anambra came next on the list with 218 cases, followed by Oyo with 155 fresh infections.

According to the NCDC, 918 persons were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the virus, which included 498 community recoveries in Lagos, 64 in Kano and 54 in Plateau state.

However, six persons were said to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, bringing the current fatality toll to 1647.

A breakdown showed that Lagos and FCT continue to be COVID-19 danger zones, with a record of 6,439 and 6,204 admitted patients, respectively — and that’s one-half of 25,038 active cases across the country.

A total of 139,242 coronavirus infections have now been confirmed since the index case on February 27, 2020, but 112,557 persons have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

1,588 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-535

Anambra-218

Oyo-155

FCT-150

Kano-124

Gombe-60

Kaduna-49

Ebonyi-48

Plateau 46

Akwa Ibom-39

Niger-37

Edo-33

Katsina-23

Rivers-18

Taraba-15

Nasarawa-14

Ogun-11

Delta-9

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-2

*139,242 confirmed

112,557 discharged

1,647 deaths

