COVID-19: Nigeria records spike in cases, deaths also remain high

Nigeria’s COVID-19 rate recorded another spike on Saturday, with 664 new samples confirmed positive in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The number of new cases was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at 11:46pm on Saturday.
The figure for Saturday is the highest in close to two weeks — before July 11, the country previously recorded more than 650 cases on July 1 with 790 samples confirmed positive in a single count.
Aside from Lagos with 224 new cases, FCT with 105 infections and Edo with 85 patients also topped the list of states with positive samples on Saturday.
The number of daily recoveries also rose to its highest in one week with 308 people discharged on Saturday.
However, 15 patients were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours.
Out of Nigeria’s current total of 31,987 confirmed cases, 13,103 people have recovered while 724 deaths have occurred.
More than 18,000 active cases of the coronavirus are still present in 34 states and the FCT — only Kogi and Zamfara have no current active case as of July 11, 2020.
Lagos currently has the highest figure of active cases with 10,329 infections, while Cross River has the lowest with one patient still on admission in the state.
BREAKDOWN
*664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224
FCT-105
Edo-85
Ondo-64
Kaduna-32
Imo-27
Osun-19
Plateau-17
Oyo-17
Ogun-17
Rivers-14
Delta-11
Adamawa-10
Enugu-7
Nassarawa-6
Gombe-3
Abia-3
Ekiti-3
*31,987 confirmed
13,103 discharged
724 deaths

