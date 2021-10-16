News

COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 167 fresh cases Friday

Nigeria on Friday recorded 167 new cases and additional two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday morning.

With the new fatalities recorded, the death toll from the virus in Nigeria now stands at 2,769.

The centre also revealed that the total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 208,797, while a total of 196,425 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The data revealed that Rivers State ranked the first with 68 cases, followed by the FCT with 43 cases, while Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, ranked third with 24 cases.

Plateau and Niger states in the North-central recorded 10 and eight cases respectively.

Also, Edo State in the South-south and Kano State in the North-west recorded five and four cases respectively.

Benue State in the North-central and Oyo in the South-west recorded two cases each, while Delta took the last position on the log with a single case.

The NCDC also noted that six states, Benue, Gombe, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, and Sokoto reported no cases on Friday.

