COVID-19: Nigeria records zero death, new cases from seven states

…as Indian strain surfaces in Nigeria, diseases centre alerts NCDC

Nigeria on Tuesday again recorded zero death from complications arising from Coronavirus Disease.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed this as part of the data released from the pandemic in Nigeria.
According to the lead agency in the battle against the virus, which spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, six states and the Federal Capital Territory reported 47 new cases of COVID-19.
The NCDC revealed that Adamawa State led the pack with 19 new cases, while the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, followed with 16 new infections.
Enugu and Kaduna States both reported three cases each, while the FCT, Akwa Ibom and Delta States had two each.
As at close of the day on Tuesday, the country had recorded 165,515 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 156,358 successfully treated and discharged and the death toll remaining at 2,065.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 strain, which is currently ravaging India, has been found in Nigeria, it has been reported.
The strain was detected by the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in the Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State nearly three weeks ago and has been communicated to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Recall that the Federal Government on Monday restricted gatherings at worship centres and banned nightclubs following reports that the devastating COVID-19 strain in South Africa had spread to 23 other countries.
The detection had been listed on GISAID, a global science initiative that provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses.
A notification dated April 25, 2021, sent by Prof. Christian Hapi of the ACEGID to the NCDC read in part: “We have found five sequences of the India B.1.617 in the country, specifically in Edo and Osun states.”
However, it was learnt that subsequent observations showed that so far, the strain had not shown the same kind of viciousness displayed in India where 400,000 persons were infected daily and 157 died per hour.
BREAKDOWN
47 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Adamawa-19
Lagos-16
Enugu-3
Kaduna-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Delta-2
FCT-2
*165,515 confirmed
156,358 discharged
2,065 deaths

