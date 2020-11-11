COVID-19: Nigeria remains at risk of polio, measles outbreaks warn WHO, UNICEF

…wants additional financial resources committed to immunisation progs

Despite being declared free of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) about three months ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have warned that Nigeria remains at risk of polio and measles outbreaks due to poor routine immunisation coverage.

In a joint statement released to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the international bodies noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has widened vaccination gaps through disruptions of immunisation services globally, thus leaving millions of vulnerable children at risk of preventable childhood diseases.

Both organisations urged the Nigerian government to urgently commit additional financial resources to ensure safe resumption of vaccination campaigns and prioritise immunisation systems, in order to avert major measles and polio epidemics in the country.

While noting that an estimated $655 million ($400 million for polio and $255 million for measles) were needed to address dangerous immunity gaps in non- GAVI eligible countries and target age groups, WHO and UNICEF said poliovirus transmission was expected to increase in Pakistan, Afghanistan and many under-immunized areas of Africa.

According to them, failure to eradicate polio now would lead to global resurgence of the disease, resulting in as many as 200,000 new cases annually, within 10 years.”

Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on health services and in particular immunization services, worldwide.

“But unlike with COVID, we have the tools and knowledge to stop diseases such as polio and measles. What we need are the resources and commitments to put these tools and knowledge into action. If we do that, children’s lives will be saved.”

UNICEF’s Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, urged all countries and relevant authorities and organisations not to allow the fight against one deadly disease to cause us to lose ground in the fight against other diseases.

