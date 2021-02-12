COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,065 new recoveries, 938 fresh cases

For the fourth consecutive day, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported over 1,000 new coronavirus-related recoveries across the country.

According to the agency’s update for February 11, 2021, the country has recorded at least 900 new recoveries in its daily count within the past two weeks, while a total of 118,012 people have now been discharged.

With 1,065 patients discharged on Thursday, more than 7,500 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in the last seven days.

The agency also confirmed 938 new infections across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

According to the breakdown, Lagos (236), FCT (123), and Plateau (92) topped the list of states with new positive samples.

However, eight persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Thursday, making it exactly 160 deaths recorded within the last 14 days — the current fatality toll has now increased to 1,710.

A total of 143,516 persons have now contracted COVID-19 across Nigeria, but the number of active cases currently stands at 23,794.

BREAKDOWN

938 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-236

FCT-123

Plateau-92

Benue-63

Katsina-53

Oyo-50

Osun-45

Kaduna-43

Edo-33

Ogun-31

Ebonyi-31

Akwa Ibom-30

Kano-26

Gombe-18

Bauchi-16

Delta-12

Imo-11

Cross River-10

Rivers-10

Niger-5

*143,516 confirmed

118,012 discharged

1,710 deaths

