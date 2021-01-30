COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,114 fresh infections, 27 new deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,114 new positive cases of the coronavirus across 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for January 29, 2021.

With Friday’s figures, more than 9,000 samples have been confirmed positive within the past seven days.

The agency noted that Lagos, which recorded the most new cases, confirmed 408 infections; FCT had the second highest figure with 95 positive samples, followed closely by Plateau with 90 new cases.

Meanwhile, 27 persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, bringing the fatality toll across the 36 states of the federation to 1,577.

The death toll recorded on Friday is the country’s highest single-day count in more than seven months.

The last time the daily death count rose higher than 21 was on June 16, when 31 persons were confirmed to have died — at the time, Nigeria had recorded a total of 455 coronavirus-related fatalities.

However, 1,269 new recoveries were recorded on Friday, and according to the agency, the figure included 713 discharged patients in Lagos state, 124 in Plateau, and 118 in Kaduna.

A total of 128,674 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed since the index case on February 27, 2020, out of which 102,780 persons have been discharged, and 24,317 are currently active cases.

BREAKDOWN

1114 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-408

FCT-95

Plateau-90

Ondo-66

Kaduna-63

Oyo-56

Borno-46

Imo-42

Edo-41

Ogun-37

Rivers-31

Ekiti-25

Yobe-20

Kano-18

Akwa Ibom-18

Delta-15

Osun-15

Kwara-11

Nasarawa-6

Zamfara-4

Bauchi-1

*128,674 confirmed

102,780 discharged

1,577 deaths

