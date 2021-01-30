News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,114 fresh infections, 27 new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,114 new positive cases of the coronavirus across 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The new cases were disclosed in the agency’s update for January 29, 2021.
With Friday’s figures, more than 9,000 samples have been confirmed positive within the past seven days.
The agency noted that Lagos, which recorded the most new cases, confirmed 408 infections; FCT had the second highest figure with 95 positive samples, followed closely by Plateau with 90 new cases.
Meanwhile, 27 persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Friday, bringing the fatality toll across the 36 states of the federation to 1,577.
The death toll recorded on Friday is the country’s highest single-day count in more than seven months.
The last time the daily death count rose higher than 21 was on June 16, when 31 persons were confirmed to have died — at the time, Nigeria had recorded a total of 455 coronavirus-related fatalities.
However, 1,269 new recoveries were recorded on Friday, and according to the agency, the figure included 713 discharged patients in Lagos state, 124 in Plateau, and 118 in Kaduna.
A total of 128,674 COVID-19 infections have now been confirmed since the index case on February 27, 2020, out of which 102,780 persons have been discharged, and 24,317 are currently active cases.
BREAKDOWN
1114 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-408
FCT-95
Plateau-90
Ondo-66
Kaduna-63
Oyo-56
Borno-46
Imo-42
Edo-41
Ogun-37
Rivers-31
Ekiti-25
Yobe-20
Kano-18
Akwa Ibom-18
Delta-15
Osun-15
Kwara-11
Nasarawa-6
Zamfara-4
Bauchi-1
*128,674 confirmed
102,780 discharged
1,577 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

INEC: 14 CSOs threaten court action against Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) have resolved to institute legal actions against President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating his media aide, Lauretta Onochie, as National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The CSOs made their position known at a media parley coordinated by the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), […]
News

Kwara commends Sterling Bank over partnership on health insurance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Kwara State government at the weekend commended Sterling Bank Plc. for partnering with it to actualise its health insurance scheme, the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme (KSHIS), which had become moribund despite its inauguration three years ago.   Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave the commendation in Ilorin at the official re-launch of the scheme. He […]
Metro & Crime News

32 held for kidnapping, robbery in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

Police in Adamawa State have arrested 32 suspected criminals for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery in parts of the state. Parading the suspects in Yola yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested the suspects.   The commissioner said the achievement was made possible because of the support […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica