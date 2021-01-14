News

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,398 new infections, nine deaths

Nigeria’s curve of coronavirus infections maintained an upward trend on Wednesday, with 1,398 new cases confirmed across the country.
Over 1,000 new cases have been recorded across the country for the tenth consecutive day, according to data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) — over 9,000 fresh infections have been confirmed within the past seven days.
With the new infections confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for January 13, 2020, the country’s count of active cases has now exceeded 20,000.
Wednesday’s figure of active cases showed a significant increase over the past four weeks — the number of patients moved from less than 6,000 as of December 12 to 20,062 infections on January 13.
Nine new deaths were recorded on Wednesday, making it a total of 58 fatalities confirmed within the past one week, and the toll has now increased to 1,382.
Meanwhile, 981 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which included “317 community recoveries in Lagos State, 241 in Kwara State and 134 in Plateau State managed in line with guidelines”.
A total of 103,999 cases have now been confirmed across the country, but 82,555 patients have recovered.
BREAKDOWN
1398 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-542
FCT-131
Oyo-120
Rivers-113
Plateau-111
Kaduna-71
Kwara-71
Akwa Ibom-34
Sokoto-31
Benue-28
Ogun-27
Kano-26
Kebbi-17
Osun-12
Nasarawa-11
Delta-10
Gombe-10
Bayelsa-9
Borno-9
Edo-8
Ekiti-3
Jigawa-2
Katsina-2
*103,999 confirmed
82,555 discharged
1,382 deaths

