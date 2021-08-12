Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria shuts UK mission as officials test positive

Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

The Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom, Thursday said it had shut the embassy, after some officials tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

An online news portal, THEWILL quoted sources exclusively with a letter informing of the closure, which will last 10 days beginning from yesterday, when the strains of the deadly disease were detected in the diplomats.

It was learnt that the diplomats infection with COVID-19 came to light when the Nigerian officials visited the UK Home office for a meeting and upon being subjected to mandatory tests at the entrance, they were found to be afflicted.

New Telegraph, however, leant that the Embassy did not name the concerned officials nor their ranks.

In the August 12, 2021 memo, titled: “Closure of Nigeria High Commission, London,” the country’s embassy to the UK detailed circumstances leading to the move.

It said: “This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, COVID test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative, will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with COVID-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulations of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”

