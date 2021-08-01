COVID-19: Nigeria to receive 4m doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S

Nigeria is expected to take delivery of 4 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, as the United States has announced shipment of the vaccines to countries penciled down to receive the vaccine donations.

The U.S Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Africa at the National Security Council, Ms. Dana Banks who made this known at a digital press briefing, noted that distribution of the vaccines in the African continent has been ongoing for the past three weeks.

She said: “Just today, we are happy to announce that we will be sending over 5 million doses to South Africa and 4 million – 5 million doses to South Africa of Pfizer vaccines as well as 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Nigeria.

“We have been delivering to countries across the continent for the past three weeks. But I was just very pleased to announce those two today because, to date, they are the largest number of doses that we have shipped to the continent.

“We’re very excited about that and we hope that these will go a long way in helping to provide safety and health security for the people of Nigeria and South Africa, which will then enable them to get back to their regular activities, their economic activities, and help them to build back better.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the 4 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were properly stored and administered effectively. Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib who made this known during a live programme aired by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), noted that besides having the mandatory ultra cold chain storage facilities in place across states, the Governors were committed to ensuring safety of the vaccines.

He said: “We know that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines actually requires ultra cold temperature that ranges from 25 to 50 for the Moderna and as high as -80 degrees Celsius for the Pfizer vaccines but we now have a situation where across all the states, we have ultra cold equipment where we can store the vaccines ready for administration as soon as next week

“We are ready and we are going to be leveraging on the experiences we had in the first phase to roll out these vaccines.”

Shuaib who appealed to Nigerians to get vaccinated especially as the deadly and highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus has been confirmed in the country, disclosed that the country was equally expecting the delivery of the Oxford AstraZeneca as well as the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility by September

