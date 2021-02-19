News

COVID-19: Nigerian consulate in New York closed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigerian consulate in New York has suspended operations temporarily, following the exposure of some of its staff members to the coronavirus.
The closure took effect on February 18, 2021.
In a public notice, the consulate said the closure became necessary as an undisclosed number of staff members have gone into isolation after their exposure to the virus.
“The general public is hereby notified that the Consulate General of Nigeria, New York, will be temporarily closed from Thursday, 18th February, 2021 to Sunday, 28th February, 2021 due to the number of staff who are quarantined as a result of exposure to COVID-19 at work,” the notice reads.
“This action has become necessary to safeguard the health of staff and visitors to the Consulate.
“Therefore, passport applicants who have been earlier scheduled for biometrics within the period of closure would be rescheduled and informed accordingly.
“All other requests for consular services should be mailed to the Consulate during this period.”
The Consulate General said it will reopen for normal services on March 1, 2021.
According to Worldometer, global statistics platform, more than 28 million people have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, out of which over 500,000 deaths and 18.7 million recoveries have been recorded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pa Fasoranti expresses fear over Nigeria’s future

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultura group, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti, yesterday expressed concern over the series of challenges facing Nigeria. Fasoranti disclosed this when hundreds of well – wishers converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital to celebrate with him on his 94th birthday, an occasion that was also used to launch the […]
News

First E&P strikes oil at oil bloc divested by Chevron

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

First Exploration and Production (First E&P) company yesterday said that it has struck oil from an oilfield it acquired following the divestment of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) from the asset located off Bayelsa coastline.   Chevron had in 2015 divested from OMLs 83 and 85, while the asset was acquired by First E&P, an indigenous […]
News

Insecurity: Taking the battle to bad guys’ domain

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

Residents of Itam and Uyo metropolis in Akwa Ibom State would heave a sigh of relief following the demolition of criminal hideouts at the erstwhile Ntak Inyang abattoir and meat market located along Calabar-Itu road. This position was made known by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters , Captain Iniobong Ekong […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica