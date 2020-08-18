COVID-19: Nigerians don’t have confidence, trust our health systems – NCDC DG

…says 70% access health care in private facilities

The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said lack of confidence and trust on the country’s healthcare delivery system, was a major setback to having more people come out to get tested for Coronavirus.

Ihekweazu, who lamented that the lack of trust was a serious challenge confronting the efforts of the Federal Government in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, noted that 70 per cent of Nigerians prefer to access healthcare in private healthcare facilities.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s COVID-19 Pandemic update on yesterday, he called for collective collaborations between relevant stakeholders in the health sector, to redefine the system which in turn would increase confidence and trust by majority of Nigerians.

He also disclosed ongoing efforts to increase the number of daily COVID-19 testing in the country, by increasing access through the use of secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities to persons in the hospital seeking any form of care.

In his words: “We have upscaled the level of testing and capacity to test incredibly but it is now opening up the big challenges in our health sector way beyond what NCDC can do. “How organised are we accepting patients into hospitals, collecting samples from individuals, transporting those samples to the labs and getting the results out to people?

“What our improvement in the testing capacity has shown is that the primary challenge is not in infrastructure; it’s in the system; how do we organise our healthcare delivery system to serve the people? How comfortable, what trust do people have in the system?

“We’ve put in the resources and I am confident that we will have the biggest transformation in our laboratory ca- pacities in Nigeria than ever, but what will not change is the attitude of our people to have confidence in the health sector, which means we have to rethink how we are providing health services, so that they can have confidence to come to hospitals, offer you the sample and are confident that result will get back to them.

“70 per cent of Nigerians access their health care in the private sector; there is a reason for that. We need to work very hard and that is what we are working on. People are not coming forward in sufficient numbers to get tested for all sorts of reasons.

So, we are working very hard to bring the sample collection centres closer to the people. “We are working with secondary and tertiary facilities across the country so that anyone that gets to the hospital can have their tests done if they need it.”

On ongoing global vaccine development, Ihekweazu, who raised concerns over decisions of some world economies to nationalise the vaccine, said such moves were not in the interest of Nigeria in getting access to the lifesaving vaccines.

Like this: Like Loading...