COVID-19: Nigeria’s cinema industry loses N6bn – Association

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), on Friday, said it had lost over N6bn in the course of the lockdown due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Patrick Lee, the Chairman of the Association, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said: “We are appealing to the state and federal government to work together and allow us open our businesses; we are losing over N1billion every month since the locked down started, and it is over N6billion now in six months. We are at the point of bankruptcy.

“Most of our staff are currently unemployed and there are also over 20,000 people that depend on the industry in terms of supplies to the industry and those who work with Nollywood and artisans.

“We promise to give room for social distancing, 50 per cent hall occupancy, use of facemask, hand sanitizers, and we have made provision for air conditioning systems that would pump in oxygen frequently. This is to ensure that our customers are safe when they come to watch movies” he said.

The CEAN chairman expressed displeasure over cinemas classification under the creative industry, insisting that the industry was a media-based platform.

He said cinemas are channels through which creative industry’s content are showcased to the public, and should be classified as media platform.

“We do not have a situation whereby we have 100, 200 or 500 people in the same place at the same time because of the nature in which cinemas operate,” he said.

Lee explained that if five shows were to be exhibited in a cinema hall in a day, only about 20 to 30 people were usually accommodated in a 100-seater hall for each show, so this had already paved way for social distancing.

