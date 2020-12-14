COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily count drops, 418 new cases in 24 hours

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections recorded a drop on Sunday with 418 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Sunday figure is a 32 percent decrease over the past 24 hours — 617 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Although there are concerns of a second wave of infections, considering the increase over the past days — Nigeria hit its highest daily record on December 11 with 796 new positive samples — it is still too early to tell if the latest figure signifies that the country’s case count may decrease further over the next few days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) published the new cases in its update for December 13, 2020, and Nigeria’s total number of confirmed infections has now surpassed 73,000.

While Lagos recorded the most cases with 113 new infections, FCT followed closely with 86 positive samples, while Abia was third on the list with 47 patients.

However, the total number of discharged patients has now exceeded 66,000 with 240 new recoveries recorded on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, the new recoveries include “74 community recoveries in Kaduna state, 49 in Lagos state, 29 in Abia state and 20 in Plateau state managed in line with guidelines”.

Meanwhile, three persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications, increasing the current death toll to 1,197.

Out of a total of 73,175 cases, 66,090 patients have now recovered.

BREAKDOWN

418 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-113

FCT-86

Abia-47

Kaduna-39

Rivers-27

Katsina-22

Benue-14

Oyo-13

Kano-12

Enugu-8

Edo-7

Imo-7

Bauchi-6

Ebonyi-6

Ogun-6

Ondo-4

Nasarawa-1

*73,175 confirmed

66,090 discharged

1,197 deaths

