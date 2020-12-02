News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily count hits three-week high with 281 new cases  

Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections has increased again, rising to its highest within the past three weeks with 281 new cases confirmed in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in its update for December 1, 2020.
Lagos alone accounted for almost half of the total figure with 123 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 64, and Kaduna with 38.
The last time Nigeria’s daily count of new cases rose above 280 was on November 8 when 300 infections were recorded in five states and the FCT.
At the time, Lagos was also top of the list, but with 255 new cases recorded.
Three persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Tuesday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,176.
The Tuesday daily count of deaths is also the highest in the past three weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of daily recoveries dropped to its lowest in three days, with 148 persons discharged on Tuesday.
According to the NCDC, the discharged patients included “61 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.
Out of a total of 67,838 persons confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus across Nigeria, 63,430 have recovered.
BREAKDOWN
281 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-123
FCT-64
Kaduna-38
Imo-15
Rivers-11
Plateau-8
Ogun-5
Bayelsa-4
Kwara-4
Bauchi-3
Edo-3
Kano-2
Osun-1
*67,838 confirmed
63,430 discharged
1,176 deaths

