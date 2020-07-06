Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily rate increases as NCDC confirms 575 new cases

Nigeria’s daily coronavirus rate went up again on Monday with 575 comfirmed cases – an increase of 31 on Sunday’s figures.
Twenty states had some positive results according to the figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Lagos still recording the most with 123.
However, the Federal Capital Territory (FTC) was not too far behind with 100.
Delta, Edo and Ogun came in third, fourth and fifth with 58, 52 and 42 cases respectively.
The least states affected were Cross River (5), Kaduna (3) and Ekiti (1).
Following Monday’s release, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has now reason to 29,286; while 11,828 have been discharged with 654 deaths.
BREAKDOWN
*575 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-123
FCT-100
Delta-58
Edo-52
Ogun-42
Katsina-24
Bayelsa-23
Rivers-22
Borno-19
Plateau-18
Ondo-18
Oyo-17
Kwara-15
Osun-13
Enugu-9
Nasarawa-7
Abia-6
Cross River-5
Kaduna-3
Ekiti-1
*29,286 confirmed
11,828 discharged
654 deaths

