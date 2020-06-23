COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily toll drops below 500

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria dropped from the 675 recorded on Monday to 452 on Tuesday.

However, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which released the latest figures on Tuesday night, the total number of cases in the country is now 21,371, with 7,338 having been discharged after recovering.

Eight new deaths, however, occurred during the same period to bring the total to 533.

Lagos topped the new infections’ list with 209, while Oyo, with 67 placed second.

Delta and Ogun states placed fourth and fifth respectively.

In all 14 states recorded fresh cases down from 21 that did so on Monday.

BREAKDOWN

452 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-209

Oyo-67

Delta-37

Ogun-36

FCT-22

Abia-20

Enugu-16

Bauchi-15

Kaduna-8

Ondo-8

Osun-7

Imo-3

Benue-3

Borno-1

*21,371 confirmed

7,338 discharged

533 deaths

