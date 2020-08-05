COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections hit 44,890, with 457 new cases

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 457 new cases of coronavirus to take the total number of infections in the country to 44,890.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Lagos State has returned to the top with the highest number of infections with 137 cases, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following with 76 cases.

So far, 32,165 patients have been discharged with 927 deaths recorded.

BREAKDOWN

457 new cases of #COVID19:

Lagos-137

FCT-76

Plateau-40

Rivers-35

Enugu-34

Oyo-25

Abia-23

Delta-12

Edo-11

Ebonyi-11

Cross River-10

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Anambra-7

Ogun-5

Imo-3

Bauchi-3

Osun-2

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

*44,890 confirmed

32,165 discharged

927 deaths

