Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections hit 44,890, with 457 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections hit 44,890, with 457 new cases

 

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 457 new cases of coronavirus to take the total number of infections in the country to 44,890.
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Lagos State has returned to the top with the highest number of infections with 137 cases, with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following with 76 cases.
So far, 32,165 patients have been discharged with 927 deaths recorded.
BREAKDOWN
457 new cases of #COVID19:
Lagos-137
FCT-76
Plateau-40
Rivers-35
Enugu-34
Oyo-25
Abia-23
Delta-12
Edo-11
Ebonyi-11
Cross River-10
Kwara-10
Kaduna-9
Anambra-7
Ogun-5
Imo-3
Bauchi-3
Osun-2
Nasarawa-2
Kano-1
Ekiti-1
*44,890 confirmed
32,165 discharged
927 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Presidential panel ordered Magu’s detention

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has said that the Force was not responsible for the detention of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Responding to request for the bail of the suspended EFCC boss by his counsel, Tosin Ojaomo, the IGP, in a letter signed […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Lagos worship centres to reopen Aug 7

Posted on Author Reporter

*Restaurants to resume eat-in services Aug.14 Religious centres in Lagos will resume activities on August 7, 2020. Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced this at a media briefing on Saturday. He, however, noted that the centres would be allowed to operate at only 50 percent capacity. At the same briefing, the governor also announced […]
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]

%d bloggers like this: