COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections shoot past 24,000 with 779 new cases

The nation saw a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 779 new cases to take the total to 24,077.

In Lagos State alone the figure was 285.

Rivers was second with 68, while the FCT tied Edo State in third place with 60 cases each.

In all 22 states had confirmed cases while 8,625 people have been discharged and 558 deaths recorded.

BREAKDOWN

*779 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-285

Rivers-68

FCT-60

Edo-60

Enugu-56

Delta-47

Ebonyi-42

Oyo-41

Kaduna-19

Ogun-18

Ondo-16

Imo-12

Sokoto-11

Borno-9

Nasarawa-8

Abia-5

Gombe-5

Kebbi-5

Kano-4

Yobe-3

Ekiti-3

Osun-2

*24,077 confirmed

8,625 discharged

558 deaths

