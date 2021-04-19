News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Oil, Gas trainers lost $2bn in one year, honour Sylva, Others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comments Off on COVID-19: Nigeria’s Oil, Gas trainers lost $2bn in one year, honour Sylva, Others

The training stratum of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector lost $2 billion in the last one year.

Trainers under the auspices of the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), who declared this on Monday, maintained that the loss was suffered between March 2020 and March 2021 due to COVID-19.

Fielding questions from newsmen at a press conference to herald the Lecture Series and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the group, President of OGTAN, Dr. Mayowa Afe, said that the oil sector was badly affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

“We, the oil and gas trainers, felt the impact of COVID-19 than any other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

“Immediately COVID-19 happened, the first thing that companies did was to cancel training for their staff,” the OGTAN helmsman who was accompanied to the event by Financial Secretary of the group, Mr. Matthew Olaleye, and the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dapo Omolade, said.

The good news, according to Afe, is that the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has set aside supporting system to rescue registered oil training firms from total collapse.

His view was corroborated by the Financial Secretary of the group, Mr. Matthew Olaleye, who stated that the total loss to the pandemic by the oil and gas training industry is about $2 billion.

“For every contract that is awarded in the oil and gas industry, 3 per cenr is expected to go for training. About $2 billion that were, based on our calculations, supposed to go to training, couldn’t come due to COVID-19.”

He continued; “There was no business, even the little savings we had was used to pay salaries of our staff. The money is for expansion and this means that there is no expansion in the training startum of the oil and gas sector.

:The multiplier effect will be for about 10 years.”

Speaking on the forthcoming Lecture Series/AGM, themed; “Inclusive Human Capacity Development,” Afe maintained that prominent Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the sector; like the minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu.

The event, which would be held online and physically due to strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said, would attract 2000 delegates.

“We are extremely satisfied with the performance of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva. He has performed beyond expectations.

“One of such areas is the transition to cleaner energy. Another is the Gas based industrialisation. And, on this note, we are honouring the minister with the gas personality award.

“The DPR Director will also be honoured with Oil and Gas recognistion award at the event” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

USSD: NCC bars telcos from charging customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says operators must work out payment with banks The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stopped telecommunications operators in the country from implementing the proposed end-user billings for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the telecoms regulator revised its policy on price determination for the service with a clause prohibiting the […]
News

Arewa group calls for Shettima’s arrest over attempts to instigate mutiny against Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Arewa Citizens for Good Governance (ACGG) has called for the arrest of Senator Kashim Shettima for attempting to instigate mutiny against President Muhammadu Buhari. The group made this known in a statement signed by its president, Comrade Silas Adamu, on Wednesday. According to Adamu, the Borno Central lawmaker’s recent remarks on national security could potentially incite […]
News

C’River Assembly moves to suspend 2020 Carnival Calabar

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Cross State House of Assembly may have dashed the hopes of many Nigerians, as it has moved a resolution for the suspension of this year’s edition of Carnival Calabar, due to the impact of the looting that came in the wake of #EndSARS protests. Recall that the protests led to the destruction of a […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica