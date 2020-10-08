Covid-19: NIPC to implement policies to fast track FDIs’ Inflow

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) yesterday said it will fast track implementation of investment polices that will spur inflow of Foregin Direct Investments (FDIs) into the country post-Covid-19. NIPC Executive Secretary, Yewande Sadiku, said this when the new executive officers of the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) paid her a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, had inaugurated the new CICAN Abuja executive officers after the association’s peaceful election on August 31. Sadiku said CICAN as a major stakeholder, had a key role to play in the process of repositioning the nation’s economy affected by the Covid- 19 pandemic like every other global economy.

She said she would do everything possible to ensure that the commission leverage on the existing cordial relationship with CICAN to project Nigeria and its enormous potentials as one of the largest market in Africa to prospective foreign investors. On the issue of training for the association, the NIPC boss said she would do all legitimately within her power to support in impacting as well as equipping members of the association with knowledge about the workings of the commission.

Earlier, CICAN Chairman in Abuja, Frederick Idehai, said the association was committed to ensuring that Nigeria sprints out of the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

