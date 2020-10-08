COVID-19: NLC tasks FG, world leaders on new social contract, recovery plan

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on governments across the world, especially the Federal Government of Nigeria to design a new social contract, given the negative impact of Covid-19 on health and economies of the world. NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who made the call yesterday in Abuja on the occasion of the 2020 World Decent Work Day with the theme: ‘A New Social Contract for Recovery and Resilience,’ stressed the need to offer hope to workers and restoreeconomic growth, while building a people and planetoriented global economy.

According to him, the new contract should be anchored on shared prosperity and social justice, which he explained was central to charting the path to recovery from the effects of the pandemic. Wabba, who said the current global economic model was flawed due to inequality and insecurity for workers andtheirfamilies, stressedthe needtopromoteinclusionand reduce the inequality gap. He thus called for adequately funded universal public health, education care, climate and technology transitions to be central in economic planning and policy framing.

“In order to withstand further shocks from the resurgence of fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 and or other health and socio-economic dislocations, we must design a recoveryplanthat rebuildsthe social contract between government and societies hoisted on the foundations of resilience.

“We call on the Nigerian government and governments around the world to put in place recovery and resilience plans that priorities jobs, secured employment, workplace rights, income protection, minimum living wages, occupational safety and health, and universal social protection, especially basic income for workers in the informal sector, the sick, the elderly and for those without employment.

“In pursuit of a New Social Contract that guarantees Decent Work, we also call for the universal right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, provisionsforsafe workplaces in tandem with global best practices, equality and inclusion, especially through equal economic participation of women, all racial groups, migrant workers and young workers and a guarantee that these vulnerable segments of the workforce are protected from any form discrimination, harassment and violence in line with Convention 190 of the International Labour Organization.”

