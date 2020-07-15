News

COVID-19: NLC wants universal access to social protection

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Disturbed over the negative impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on global employment, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advocated implementation of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) centenary declaration, which called for universal access to social protection for all workers.

 

Presidentof theNLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made this known while delivering his address at the 2020 ILO Virtual Global Summit, stressed the need to tackle the existing gaps and informality in social protection for workers.

 

While noting that about 71 per cent out of the over 2 billion workers globally have little or no access to social protection, heexpressedworrythattheCOVID- 19pandemichasworsened the situation by worsening the vulnerabilities of workers, leaving those exposed to decent work deficits to matters of basic human survival.

 

He urged Trade Unions to make efforts and connect with civil society allies nationally and globally to promote universal social protection, and equally called for the establishment of a network of government champions for universal social protection.

 

In his words: “Job losses, loss of income and livelihoods, lack of paid sick leave and lack of access to healthcare have resulted in whole communities and economies, faced with lock-down measures, finding it very difficult to manage local and national uncertainties of health and socio-economic impacts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lawan: Legislature most misunderstood arm of government

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pointed out that the Legislature was the most misunderstood arm of government. Lawan stated this while responding to a motion brought to the floor of the Chamber by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra South), on International Day of Parliamentarism. He said that the perception and treatment of […]
News

COVID-19: Diri orders taskforce to unseal churches

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the State Task Force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that were sealed up for violating the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID- 19) in the state. This was as he warned violators to retrace […]
News

Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases ‘are totally harmless’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has claimed that 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States are ‘totally harmless’ as cases continue to surge across the country. In a speech at the White House on America’s Independence Day, Trump insisted his coronavirus strategy was ‘moving along well’, as he shifted blame towards China who he said must […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: