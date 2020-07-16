News

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited yesterday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State Government as a contribution towards combating COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The medical equipment were received on behalf of the state Governor, Douye Diri by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House in Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, who described the donation as symbolic coming just as his administration recorded another victory at the Supreme Court. Diri, who added that the NLNG gesture would go a long way in strengthening the existing relationship between the state and the organisation, in view of the huge gas deposits in the state.

The Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement quoted the governor as noting that the ongoing fight against the spread of the pandemic could be reduced to its barest minimum if all hands, including organisations such as the NLNG, partner the state government as part of their corporate social responsibility.

While commending the management of the NLNG for the donation, he promised that the government would make good use of the items for the overall benefit of the people, especially at this time of a global health emergency. Speaking earlier, the NLNG General Manager, External Relations, Mrs. Iyono Fatai-Williams, said the donation was part of the NNPC-oil industry joint intervention to support the state Ministry of Health and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in the fight against the pandemic.

