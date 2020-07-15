Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Wednesday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State government in order to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Receiving the medical items from the NLNG delegation, Governor Douye Diri represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, described the donation as symbolic coming just as his government recorded another victory at the Supreme Court.
Senator Diri said the NLNG gesture will strengthen the existing relationship between the state and the organisation, considering the huge gas deposits being exploited in the state.
In a press release issued by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, the governor stated that the ongoing fight against the spread of the pandemic can be reduced to its barest minimum if all hands, including organisations like the NLNG, partner with government as part of their corporate social responsibilities.
While commending the company for the encouraging donation, he promised that the government would make good use of the items for the overall benefit of the people, especially at this time of a global health emergency.
Speaking earlier, the NLNG General Manager, External Relations, Mrs Iyono Fatai-Williams, said the donation was part of the NNPC- oil industry joint intervention to support the state Ministry of Health and the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in the fight against the pandemic.
Mrs Fatai-Williams expressed optimism that the virus would be managed and contained through concerted effort of all and the gas industry, which is determined to make their host communities a better place.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged N5m fraud: EFCC arraigns Benue Assembly Deputy Speaker, Clerk

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office has arraigned the Deputy Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and the Clerk of the House, Torese Agena, before Justice S. O. Itodo, of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi. The duo are standing trial for their complicity […]
Metro & Crime

Robber kills colleague in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

An armed robber was yesterday shot dead by his colleague during a robbery operation at Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. The killing was said to be accidental while the robbers were trying to escape from the scene where they had gone to operate. It was learnt that the incident occurred […]
Metro & Crime

Chief of Staff’s death: Kwara govt officials in compulsory self-isolation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kwara State government officials who have had contact with the late Chief of Staff Aminu Adisa Logun in the past two weeks have all proceeded on self isolation while their samples are taken for COVID-19 test. The Commissioner for Communications, Henrietta Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, stated this in a statement issued in Ilorin, on Wednesday. She […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: