COVID-19: NLNG makes donations to Edo, Adamawa

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has donated medical equipment to Edo and Adamawa states as part of its contribution to the N11.4 billion Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edo and Adamawa States are the fourth and fifth states respectively to benefit from the Company’s COVID-19 donations under the Initiative worth N476 million. Other states that have benefited include Lagos, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states. The donations were made by NLNG’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Tony Attah, who was represented by General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams. The donations, worth over N234 million,will go to support COVID-19 response by the state governments as well as support the Stella Obasanjo Memorial Hospital, Benin and the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.

The equipment donated in Edo State include electric 4-section profiling hospital beds, alpha active mattresses, portable patient monitors with digital technology, dualchannel IBP, EtCO2 (sidestream) – PHASEIN, thermal array recorders, wall mount for truscope series, volumetric infusion pumps, boxes of infusomat space line standard, infusion syringe pumps, boxes of perfusor line, perfusor syringes (20ml and 50ml) and docking stations for pumps. Also donated by the Company were Fred PA- I, suctioning machine, bedside cabinets, overbed table examination lights, bedhead service system, cubicle curtain, crash cart, patient trolley-LG20, drug trolley, clinical waste bin, sharps bins, drip stands, units of DVT prevention system, DVI garments (calf), and chart board trolleys.

In Adamawa State, NLNG donated ventilators, syringe pumps, suction machines, defibrillators, ICU bed, bedside cabinets, mattresses, pillows, hospital cart (resuscitation carts), I -Stat reagent/blood gas/ electrolytes analyser, I-Stat cartridge and analyser, infusion pumps, haematology auto-analysers, chemistry analyser and blood/fluid warmer. Other items include electronic patient monitors, coagulometer, CRRT machine, blood bank cold centrifuge – 8 buckets, dental chair, Apheresis machine, Dicom printer (OKI) ES8431 DME & UPS, resuscitation bed stethoscope, weighing scales, sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, nebulisers, autoclaves, wheelchairs, examination gloves, hand sanitisers, digital BP monitors, delivery beds and respirator surgical masks.

