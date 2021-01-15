News

COVID-19: NMA cautions doctors, health workers on safety measures

Posted on

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has cautioned its members in Lagos State and all frontline healthcare workers to be more safety conscious during the second wave of COVID- 19, so as to reduce the number of new infections and deaths.

A statement from the Lagos NMA signed by its Chairman, Dr. Adenekan Adetunji and Secretary, Dr. Ime Okon, also urged all health workers to adhere strictly to non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI) guidelines and other preventive protocols recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. In addition, they emphasised the need for medical doctors and other health workers to have a very high index of suspicion in the course of discharging their duties and when in other public space during this unpredictable second wave in the state.

The association issued the statement following increased rate of infections, morbidity and deaths of Lagos NMA members and other health workers, arising from the COVID-19 second wave. It commiserated with the families of Lagos NMA members who had succumbed to the most dreaded COVID-19 disease at this precarious time. The NMA chairman and the secretary said: “Consider everyone as a suspected COVID-19 case and ensure universal precautions always.” Similarly, they recommended that doctors and health workers should ensure basic COVID- 19 infection prevention control (IPC) guide as they carry out their routine duties.

Our Reporters

