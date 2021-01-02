Health

COVID-19: NMA urges Nigerians to adhere to protocols, guidelines

Appolonia Adeyemi

 

Concerned about the spike in new coronavirus infections in the country, the Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan has appealed to Nigerians and Lagosians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Also, Adenekan in his New Year’s message issued Friday, underscored the imperative for the government and enforcement personnel at various levels to live up to the herculean task of ensuring that the protocols were adhered to.

His calls were contained in a statement titled ‘Reflecting on the Lessons of the Outgone Year, 2020, Being the New Year Message from the NMA, Lagos State Branch’.

He blamed the spike in this second wave on the care free attitude of Nigerians and their sidestepping the needed protocols. Adenekan said: “We must state with utmost sense of responsibility that the care free or nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian public towards the COVID-19 protocols (preventive/non-pharmaceutical measures) is largely responsible for the second wave of COVID-19; No gainsaying that the lives of the frontlines, the Nigerian Medical and Dental Practitioners, and health workers in general, have been put at great risk with a sharp rise in the number of doctors who lost their lives to the dreaded viral disease recently. Our condolences to their families!”

He, however, urged his colleagues and all frontline personnel to continue to respond to the challenges brought upon the medical team by the fragility of the health care system including COVID-19.

Based on the current spike of new COVID-19 infections being recorded in the country, the Chairman of the NMA in Lagos State, therefore said the need for high index of suspicion among health care professionals, especially medical and dental practitioners could not be overemphasised.

While recounting the events of the last year: COVID-19 and EndSARS, Adenekan said: “We have more than enough reason to thank the almighty God for His mercies in witnessing today, the beginning of year 2021.

Furthermore, he said: “In celebrating as a people, we must not forget that utilising the lesson of our failure in preventing the second wave of COVID-19 is key in ensuring its containment and the strengthening of our health system, especially against emerging and re-emerging biologic agent(s) and other hazards.”

