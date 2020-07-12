News Top Stories

Covid-19: NNPC, NDPC, Seplat donate palliatives to Edo, Delta, Imo states

eplat Petroleum Development Company Plc with its joint venture partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Limited has made donations to Edo, Delta and Imo states to help boost their fight against the coronavirus.

According to the company, the donation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the three states.

Items donated included 25 hospital beds and a transport ventilator for Edo State, 25 hospital beds and a transport ventilator for Delta State and 25 hospital beds, sanitary buckets, 300 pieces of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, Infrared thermometers, 300 pieces N95 face mask, hand gloves, organic soap and a transport ventilator, among others for Imo State.

This is in addition to the motorised sprayers, knapsack sprayers, protective eye goggles, hand sanitizers, nose/face masks, temperature guns, chemical gloves, and personal protective equipment, among others, donated earlier to the three states in April this year.

Presenting the medical equipment on behalf of the company to the Edo and Delta state governments, the Western Assets Base Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Otokhine said as the states have provided the enabling environment for SEPLAT’s operations, it behoves on the company to also support them with whatever it could to move the state forward, especially now that the world is battling with COVID-19.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who received the items on behalf of Edo State Government at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin.

The Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by Dr. Austin Obidi (Chairman, Delta State Hospitals Management Board and Team Lead, Donations Pillar, Delta State COVID-19 Response), received items on behalf of Delta State government.

