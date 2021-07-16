News

COVID-19: No confirmed case of Delta Variant yet in Ogun – Commissioner

Posted on

Ogun State Government yesterday insisted that there was no confirmed case of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed this in a statement after her earlier call for strict adherence to public health guidelines and reports of 15 new cases in the isolation centre was mistaken for the new strain of the dreaded disease. Coker stressed the need to adhere to all non-pharmacological guidelines of wearing face masks, washing of hands frequently, use of hand sanitizer, maintaining physical distancing and refraining from unnecessary social gatherings given the high transmission rate of Delta Variant. The Commissioner said: “Ogun State has not recorded any case of the Delta Variant of Covid-19.

The press release I issued was aimed at calling for strict adherence to the stipulated guidelines considering the increase in the cases we are experiencing nationwide at the moment. “The first phase of the vaccination campaign has been concluded. However, the second phase is about to commence and we urge all those yet to be vaccinated to present themselves at the nearest vaccination centre for their first and second dose. It is well established that the vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us and loved ones.”

Our Reporters

