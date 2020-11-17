Covid-19: No corps member in Niger tests positive –NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday said no corps member posted to Niger State in the Batch B Stream 1 of the scheme, tested positive for Covid-19.

This was as the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Funmilayo Ajayi, who spoke during the opening ceremony of the Batch B, Stream 1 Orientation Course, said 620 corps members, camp officials and camp marketers were tested by the Niger State NCDC team.

The coordinator said: “In keeping with the Covid- 19 preventive guidelines, the state NCDC Team have carried out thorough Covid-19 screening for individual residents in the camp, which is inclusive of all camp officials, corps members and camp marketers.

Fortunately, all tests have been confirmed Covid-19 negative.” She explained that wash hand bowls, bottles of sanitisers and personnel with infra-red thermometers had been stationed at the main entrance gate and at strategic locations within the camp premises to ensure the maximum safety of the corps members and the entire camp community.

