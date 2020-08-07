COVID-19: No handshake, no hugging as Lagos mosques reopen today

The Muslim Community in Lagos has strongly embargoed handshakes and hugging among faithful as Mosques in the state reopened for Jum’ah service starting from today.

Doors of the worship centres have hitherto been under lock and key for about four months.

This move, which follows the directive by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu that worship centres in the State be reopened from Friday, August 7th, is to ensure strict adherence to protocols and guidelines against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community has, particularly, announced that Jumat service would be held on Friday, 7 August, 2020.

According to the League of Imams at the Assembly, Jumat service would commence at 1pm and end at 2.00 p.m.

The League added that the Muslim Community would adhere strictly to the government directive to contain the spread of Covid-19.

They also expressed that the mosque would not allow anybody above 65 years of age to attend Jumat service and would not operate beyond 50 percent of the normal capacity as the door of the mosque would be closed once when the 50 worshippers mark is completed.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community has put in place all necessary measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic in line with the rules and guidelines stated by the State Government.

“All Muslim brothers and sisters should ensure that they come to Jumat service with their facemasks while the mosque has provided hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities for the worshippers,” the Imaams explained.

“No hugging, handshaking or close contact would be allowed while social distancing would also observed among the worshippers”.

It would be recalled that worship centres in the State had been shut since March as part of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The League of Imams however commended the State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu who has shown commitment and exemplary leadership and steps taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Imams implored almighty Allah to continue to protect all, guide all and return peace to the State.

Like this: Like Loading...