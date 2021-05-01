News

COVID-19: No new death as Nigeria records 55 new cases

Nigeria on Friday recorded no new death from the COVID-19 virus which has already claimed 2,063 lives in the country.
The number of deaths recorded from the virus has drastically declined recently with only two deaths recorded in the last 17 days.
Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 55 new cases on Friday.
Friday’s tally brings the total number of infections in the country to 165,110
This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Friday night.
According to the NCDC, the 55 new cases were reported from eight states: Lagos-21, Yobe-19, Ogun-6, Akwa Ibom-3, Kaduna-2, Plateau-2, FCT-1 and Rivers-1.
A breakdown of the data shows that 60 persons were discharged on Friday after testing negative to the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 155,101.
“Our discharges today includes 23 community recoveries in Yobe State managed in line with guidelines,” the infectious disease body said.
Meanwhile, a little over 10,000 infections are still active in the country.
Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has carried out 1,912,628 million tests, according to the NCDC.
Ongoing vaccination
More Nigerians are still taking jabs of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 1.2 million people have so far been vaccinated, according to data by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).
Nigeria has received approximately 4.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which is quite insufficient considering the target of its population eligible for vaccination in the first phase.
Due to limited doses of vaccine available, the government recently directed states to halt vaccination once they use half of the doses allocated to them.
“We are aware of the global scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines due to high demands especially in countries where vaccines are being produced,” the head of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, said at a briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Monday.
Shuaib said the government anticipates a delay in vaccine supply which may also affect and impact the remaining phases of the vaccination campaign.
He also said the country expects to receive about 29.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines, which requires the administering of just a single shot.
The J&J vaccine is compatible with standard vaccine storage and distribution channels with ease of delivery to remote areas.

