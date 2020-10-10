News

COVID-19: No new deaths as NCDC confirms 151 fresh infections

Although Nigeria is tethering very close to 60,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the country’s current curve on fatalities for the month of October has remained close to flat.
For the sixth day in a row, no new death as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded in Nigeria.
This is according to the latest update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for October 9, 2020.
So far, only one death has been confirmed in October, and the total number of fatalities currently stands at 1,113.
Before October 3, 2020 when the most recent death was confirmed, the last time the country recorded a new fatality was on September 30.
Within the same six-day period from October 3 to 9, close to 900 recoveries have been recorded across the country, while the daily count of new cases has stayed below 200.
Meanwhile, the NCDC confirmed 151 new coronavirus infections in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday.
Lagos was top of the list with 71 new positive samples, followed by Ogun with 26, and Kaduna with 17.
The daily recovery count dropped to its lowest within the past six days with 63 persons discharged on Friday.
Out of 59,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the 36 states and the FCT, a total of 51,615 recoveries have been recorded.
BREAKDOWN
151 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-71
Ogun-26
Kaduna-17
Osun-10
Oyo-8
FCT-6
Rivers-6
Plateau-5
Akwa Ibom-1
Ekiti-1
*59,992 confirmed
51,614 discharged
1,113 deaths

