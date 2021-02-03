COVID-19: No vaccination, no pilgrimage, PTF tells Nigerians

Gambari: I’ve not been to Ilorin since my appointment

Vaccination against the spread of Coronavirus disease would be made compulsory for all citizens when the vaccines arrive the country, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said. It warned that those who refuse to get vaccinated may not be able to travel abroad, even on pilgrimage to holy lands. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this while commissioning the State House Clinic Special Care Centre (COVID-19 Isolation Centre) yesterday.

The SGF dismissed the conspiracy theories around the vaccines, saying “I don’t believe anyone will spend billions of dollars in manufacturing vaccines in order to kill us in Africa. “We will appeal and explain to our people that if you do not take the vaccine, the danger of falling terribly sick and eventually dying is there. “We will be blunt to them that if you don’t take the COVID-19 vaccine, you may not be able to go anywhere in the world, very soon.

Even when you want to go and perform your spiritual obligation, that will be subjected to your COVID-19 status.” Mustapha also said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was using the opportunity provided by the outbreak of the disease to address all the lacuna inherent in the nation’s health infrastructure.

The SGF, who disclosed plans to establish a COVID- 19 testing laboratory in the State House Clinic, commended the President for approving resources for new health infrastructure. Underscoring the severity of the pandemic, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said he could not visit Ilorin, his hometown, since his appointment in May 2020.

Gambari, in his remarks at the event, appealed to Nigerians to comply with COVID- 19 non-pharmaceutical interventions, including the wearing of face masks, washing of hands, social distancing, avoidance of large congregations and non-essential travels. “It may interest you to know that since my appointment into this position in May 2020, I have not been to Ilorin, Kwara State, my hometown. “Unfortunately, the nonpharmaceutical intervention is not being taken seriously there.

The people in Ilorin and upwards think COVID-19 is a rich-man and powerful-people’s disease. “But as Mr. President often says, COVID-19 is a respecter of nobody. Rich and poor, powerful or weak, all of us must respond to this very effectively. “For me who sees the President many times in a day, I have to take responsibility and if that involves giving up going to the town of my birth, so be it,” he said. The Chief of Staff also urged Nigerians to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that Nigerians must do whatever it takes to protect themselves. Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr. Tijjani Umar, thanked the SGF and the Chief of Staff for the support towards upgrading the standard of the clinic.

