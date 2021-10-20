News

COVID-19: No vaccination, no work, KDSG tells workers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Government has warned that none of its workers will be allowed into their offices without vaccination and face masks as from November 1. The government’s statement also said visitors into any of its offices must also present their certificate of vaccination or be barred from entry.

 

Spokesman for Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement, warned that “anyone who wishes to enter any of its offices must comply with COVID-19 protocol like wearing of face masks and vaccination as from October 31, 2021.”

 

Adekeye reiterated that the Ministry of Health has since commenced the vaccination of all civil servants, and this is expected to be completed by October 31.

 

He said: ‘’Visitors to government offices will need to present their vaccination cards. ‘’Given the limited supply of vaccines that are currently available, visitors that have not yet been vaccinated will, in the interim, be permitted entry upon presentation of evidence of registration with the state Ministry of Health for the purpose of vaccination.”

 

The statement added that the: “Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, had announced that residents are encouraged to register at the nearest primary health centre for COVID- 19 vaccinations so that the relevant authorities can easily contact them as more COVID-19 vaccines become available.”

 

According to Adekeye, Kaduna State Government is constantly monitoring COVID-19 infections in the state and reviewing the pattern of spread.

 

“Based on these reviews, the State COVID-19 Taskforce has advised the government that the risk of mass infection by COVID- 19 remains.

 

This necessitates that careful attention must be paid to continued enforcement of preventive measures and encouraging residents of Kaduna State to practice personal responsibility more consistently.

 

“This is in line with the FORWARD campaign launched last year to help citizens adopt preventive measures as the state reopened after months of lockdown,’’ he added.

 

The Special Adviser said residents should comply with the simple tests outlined in the Forward campaign, and which entails “wearing Facemasks, observing physical distance, practicing respiratory hygiene, washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

 

“Also avoid large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eat immunityboosting diets.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

