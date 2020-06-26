COVID-19: NOA counsels residents on community transmission

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has drawn the attention of residents of Akwa Ibom to the danger of community transmission of COVID-19 posed by those sneaking into the state.

The State Director of NOA, Mr Enoh Uyoh, spoke on Wednesday during a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in Etinan and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

According to him, it is important that residents report to relevant agencies people who come into the state from areas where COVID-19 is highly prevalent.

“I want to advise residents of communities and the state to be careful about people sneaking into the state from highly infected areas.

“They should be reported to appropriate authorities for isolation and quarantine before reintegration into the society,’’ Uyoh said.

He urged them to always report such people to appropriate authorities to help check community transmission in the state.

Uyoh expressed concern that most people residing in rural areas were not complying with the safety measures and guidelines put in place by government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

According to him, such attitude is borne out of their belief in the non-existence of the virus.

He appealed to the two communities to regard directives on social distancing, wearing of face masks and regular personal hygiene among others as part of strategies to ensure they stayed safe.

“I thank God for this opportunity to reach out to people in the rural communities to educate them on the measures government has put in place for all to follow in its efforts to contain the deadly COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Uyoh said.

He also gave an assurance that government was determined to check community transmission of COVID-19.

Uyoh appealed to community and religious leaders to cooperate with government to ensure that residents comply with all the measures against the spread of COVID-19 in Akwa Ibom.

“All suspected cases of Coronavirus should be reported promptly to appropriate authorities. This government is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure all the citizens are safe and alive,” he said.

Responding on behalf of residents of the communities, the President of Unique Friends Group, Mr Ernest Daniel, commended the Federal Government for bringing the sensitisation campaign to their areas.

Daniel, who expressed appreciation to NOA for donating face masks to residents, gave an assurance that they would obey all measures put in place by government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

