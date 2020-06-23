COVID-19: NPFL Clubs want 2019/2020 season to end

S

eventeen out of the 20 clubs competing for honours in the Nigeria Professional Football League have voted that the 2019/2020 season should come to an end amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world.

The decision was reached after a meeting of the representatives of the 17 cubs on Sunday with two clubs Akwa United and Lobi Stars abstaining from voting while Rangers International voted for Super Six to determine the winner.

The meeting also agreed that the top three clubs on the table before the league was suspended should go ahead and represent Nigeria at the CAF interclubs competition next season.

The communiqué also reads that there would neither be promotion from the lower cadre nor relegation of any of the NPFL clubs.

The clubs chieftains were asked to vote on options to end the season owing to the Covid-19 situation.

Enugu Rangers however voted to go for Super Six play off in which the top three clubs will go for CAF competitions. Two Clubs Akwa United and Lobi Stars abstained from voting.

The seventeen that voted for the season to end are: Kwara United, Kano Pillars, Katsina United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Adamawa United.

The others include Wikki Tourists, MFM, Sunshine Stars Enyimba, Warri Wolves and Abia Warriors. Others are Nasarawa United, FC IfenayiUbah, Dakada, Heartland, Rivers United and Plateau United.

