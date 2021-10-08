News

COVID-19: NPHCDA receives 501,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses from France

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Nigeria from the Government of France, through the COVAX facility.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who received the vaccines on Friday at the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja, noted that France has not only been a dependable development ally to Nigeria, but has been quite brotherly in all ramifications.

Shuaib noted that Nigeria’s vaccine storage facilities have remained efficient and well maintained stressing that thus far, no standard have been compromised in terms of logistics requirements to drive an effective management and utilization of all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country.

He said: “We track utilization of all COVID-19 vaccines in all states of the Federation and receive daily report from our Senior Supervisors and State Immunization officers who are on the field to monitor the management and administration of the vaccines.”

French Ambassador, Jerome Pasquier, who carried out his last official assignment in Nigeria by delivering the vaccines, urged Nigerians yet to take the COVID-19 jab to seize the opportunity presented by the French government by donating over 500,000 doses of the vaccines to do so.

He noted that France was fully opened to Nigerians who were vaccinated saying: “If you have a proof of vaccination you can go to France. You do not need to have a COVID-19 test before boarding the plane.

“You do not need to have a COVID-19 test, when you are in France, this is with your certificate from Nigeria, which is not required in some places around the world. So, both regulations apply to Nigerian nationals or any other nationality.”

On his part, the Country Representative World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Walter Kazadi, who commended Nigeria on the distribution and technology approach in its vaccination programme, urged more Nigerians to get vaccinated in order to meet the new target of 40% benchmark set by the organisation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAFDAC disrupts unveiling of COVID-19 herb in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

There was pandemonium yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) disrupted the unveiling of an anti-coronavirus herbal syrup. The incident happened at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, where a herbal medicine expert, Paul Oni, was billed to address a press conference and […]
News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The vice presidential debate featured  plexiglass barriers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They were no match for the night’s most talked-about intruder — a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before landing and staying on Mike Pence’s head. The incident went unmentioned onstage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Customs to go after private jet owners

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…vow to sanction culprits …generate N799bn in 5 months   Following the growing insecurity in the country, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has resolved to hunt down private jet owners for possible complicity and tax evasion.   This is coming even as ownership and use of private jets in the country is shrinking due to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica