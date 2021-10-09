News Top Stories

COVID-19: NPHCDA receives 501,600 AstraZeneca vaccines

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Nigeria from the government of France, through the COVAX facility. The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who received the vaccines on Friday at the National Strategic Cold Store in Abuja, noted that France has not only been a dependable development ally to Nigeria, but has been quite brotherly in all ramifications.

Shuaib noted that Nigeria’s vaccine storage facilities have remained efficient and well maintained stressing that thus far, no standard has been compromised in terms of logistics requirements to drive an effective management and utilisation of all COVID-19 vaccines available in the country.

He said: “We track utilisation of all COVID-19 vaccines in all states of the Federation and receive daily reports from our Senior Supervisors and State Immunisation officers, who are on the field to monitor the management and administration of the vaccines.” French Ambassador, Jerome Pasquier, who carried out his last official assignment in Nigeria by delivering the vaccines, urged Nigerians yet to take the COVID-19 jab to seize the opportunity presented by the French government by donating over 500,000 doses of the vaccines to do so. He noted that the French border was fully opened to Nigerians, who were vaccinated, saying “If you have a proof of vaccination you can go to France.

You do not need to have a COVID-19 test before boarding the plane. “You do not need to have a COVID-19 test, when you are in France; this is with your certificate from Nigeria, which is not required in some places around the world. “So, both regulations apply to Nigerian nationals or any other nationality.” On his part, the Country Representative, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Walter Kazadi, who commended Nigeria on the distribution and technology approach in its vaccination programme, urged more Nigerians to get vaccinated in order to meet the new target of 40 per cent benchmark set by the organisation. He added that countries that have already achieved high coverage have been advised to swap their place in the vaccine distribution line with countries that have less access.

