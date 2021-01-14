COVID-19: NPP key to curbing spread

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world with over 90 million confirmed cases in 190 countries and nearly two million deaths. Experts have blamed increasing new infections reported in Nigeria on the second wave while also attributing the associated deaths to the phenomenon, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As Nigeria prepared to open the first page of 2021, with a second wave of COVID-19 infections in tow, the number of fresh cases has maintained a high count with over 1,000, positive samples confirmed on December 31. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday before the New Year confirmed 1031 new coronavirus infections with 11 fatalities.

The feelings and the general attitude of larger populace may not be in tune with the increasing number of new infections, the data of the infected persons released daily is evidence that the second wave of the pandemic is real.

A critical look at the pattern of new infections will convince anyone in doubt that the new wave of COVID-19 is real. On January 4, NCDC reported that there were 917 new coronavirus infections in the country, totaling 955, 429 persons infected since first outbreak in the country on February 27, 2020. By January 5, the NCDC confirmed new major record figure on its daily count of coronavirus infections with over 1,200 fresh cases recorded across 20 states and the FCT.

In addition on January 6, the NCDC reported a new single day record of cases with over 1,300 fresh samples confirmed positive across 20 states and the FCT, being the update for January 5. This is exactly 100 new infections above the previous day’s figure.

Lagos which recorded most of the new cases confirmed 712 infections, its highest daily ever. On January 7, Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections jumped by more than 1,664 new positive samples, about 364 more than the previous day’s new infections.

It however dipped by January 8 to 1,500 fresh infections recorded on January 7. By January 9, the figure of new COVID-19 infections has again risen to N 1,544 recorded across 20 states and FCT on Friday, January 8. On January 10, the NCDC reported that Nigeria recorded 1585 new infections in 25 states and the FCT. A look at the pattern of the outbreak shows that the number of new infections is on the increase, confirming what has long been predicted that the second wave currently witnessed in western developed countries and other parts of the world community including Asia, the Mediterranean countries, among others may also occur in Africa and Nigeria.

In fact, presently, many foreign countries including France and Germany are currently on coronavirus lockdown as a measure to curb rising new infections in those countries. Considering the impact of the new COVID-19 infections and the associated deaths, the Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Prof. Chris Bode said a muted strain of the coronavirus was responsible for the increased number of deaths arising from COVID-19 related complications in the country.

In Nigeria, the possibility of embarking on a new lockdown has been ruled out by concerned Nigerians over fears of what its economic impact could be on families and the nation’s economy at large. Speaking on why such a lockdown should not be encouraged, the Chairman, Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Chito Nwana said, “I do not see Nigeria declare the type of lockdown the country witnessed before; that was a complete lockdown, but I do see that if the number of new coronavirus infections increase, government may do a possible lockdown that may not have a huge impact on the economy like the last one did.

“I am looking at the shutting down of event centres like restaurants and clubs which could be potentially high coronavirus spread areas. It is very hard to shut down places like markets and others that affect the common man.” However, Chito urged governments at all level to address the myths around COVID-19.

“We need to take care of the myth surrounding COVID-19, educate people strongly about the seriousness and long term effect of the pandemic on their family and on their health. “It’s very important to emphasise these to communities,” she added, saying, “Most importantly is the fact that we do not have adequate medical facilities to handle the serious cases of COVID-19.” She disclosed that Nigeria does not have enough medical personnel.

Chito said, “We are aware that medical personnel are not evenly distributed in Nigeria to treat COVID- 19 patients in this country. Given that limitation, she said people should really understand that the country can’t even afford to have any more numbers of persons contracting this infection. Speaking in similar vein during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 last week, the Director-General, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu said that COVID- 19 treatment centres were filling up and we are struggling to keep up. We are struggling to find oxygen to manage cases. “Every night, we are faced with phone calls of patients desperate for care.

So, unfortunately, January will be a tough month for all of us. It will be tough, but we still have an opportunity to do what we need to do,” he said. Dr. Ihekweazu however, warned Nigerians to brace themselves for the worse in January because people were not complying with measures to contain the spread of the infection. In his tweet on Sunday, January 10, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi confirmed the second wave of coronavirus as witnessed in the country. On his verified twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, he stated, “From 6 to 22 #COVID19 related deaths between November and December, 2020 and 2,172 to 7,420 positive cases within the same period; It is clear, #COVID19 is raging like wild fire out there! However, he urged citizens to mask up, wash their hands, observe, physical distancing and stay at home.

There is no doubt that the lackadaisical attitudes of many Nigerians over COVID-19, resulting in the majority not observing non-pharmaceutical protocols (NPP) for the prevention of coronavirus, remain a huge challenge. Presently, many states in the federation do not enforce the use of these NPP.

In Lagos and a few other states, there is limited enforcement. In calling for their enforcement, Dr. Chito said the federal and state governments needed to figure out how to ensure the observation of COVID-19 protocols as well as their enforcement.

She reasoned, “In modifying behaviour, we should dish out punishment where there are violations,; that is the only way of enforcing that.” On his part, the Chairman, Infectious Disease Committee, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, Dr. Japheth Olugbogi urged the Federal and state governments to be transparent in all COVID-19 dealings including spending, procurement and distribution, saying it was the way to go if rapid progress would be achieved in the fight against coronavirus in the country this year.

“We also need to enforce people to wear face masks in public places,” he added. Furthermore, Prof. Bode urged Nigerians to stay away from all social engagements: church and mosque gatherings in order to save themselves from contracting the virus, which he maintained has become more deadly.

