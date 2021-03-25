Business

COVID-19: NSE relieves experience of 1yr remote trading

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, relieved its experience of one year of remote trading following the ravaging COVID-19. The Exchange, in a statement, said it made the move to activate its business continuity plan, which saw the transition to remote trading in support of the fight against COVID-19.

“Exactly 365 days later, the Exchange continues to maintain seamless trading and business operations recording no down time, and delivering exceptional value to stakeholders. “The Exchange has remained an attractive platform for issuers and investors to meet their investment objectives, thanks to its steady and consistent capacity building in technology, automation and digitisation of its operations over the years. It is, therefore, no surprise that the exchange has recorded several notable achievements since it began remote trading,” NSE said. Listing some of the achievements recorded during the period, the local bourse said it made giant strides in its aspiration to demutualise in the past year of working from home and remote trading.

“Following regulatory approvals from the Securities and Exchange Commission and Corporate Affairs Commission, NSE announced its demutualisation earlier this month and has now embarked on its transition as Nigerian Exchange Group Plc to the ‘NGX’ era,” it said. On market performance, the Exchange said it continued to display remarkable resilience in providing stakeholders with a platform to raise capital and invest. In 2020, the market capitalisation of all securities listed on the Exchange increased to N38.5 trillion, representing a 49 per cent increase from 2019.

