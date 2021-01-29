Health

COVID-19: NSIA donates $600,000 medical equipment to 21 hospitals

In renewed efforts to boost the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has donated 126 units of Patient Monitors and 63 units of Oxygen Concentrators worth the sum of $600,000 to 21 federal teaching hospitals across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Each of the benefitting hospitals will receive four Regular Monitors, two ICU Monitors and three Oxygen Concentrators.

Speaking at the virtual handover of the equipment to beneficiary facilities, the Managing Director NSIA, Uche Orji, explained that beyond the donations, a model has been outlined to ensure beneficiaries also receive after-sale support from the original equipment manufacturers in training and maintenance.

While raising concerns over the lack of critical infrastructure in the nation’s healthcare facilities, he said the NSIA was already working towards carrying out more interventions which includes the establishment of a pharmaceutical company to produce generic drugs in collaboration with the University College in London (UCL).

He said: “The frontline workers needed to be appropriately equipped to deal with the second wave of the virus which government had projected would occur sometime in October 2020. To this end, the Board swiftly approved the process which enabled us to procure the services of original equipment manufacturers, GE and Smartkraft, to supply the devices.

“We took the position that our health care system would be seen to have failed if doctors are unable to, at the minimum, offer comparable levels of care or treatment to every patient who may be exposed to the disease. We sought to assist to prevent such a situation.

“NSIA is passionate about the health of Nigerians. While our mandate is, in part, to preserve capital for future generations of Nigerian, we first must ensure that Nigerians are afforded an enabling environment and kept alive. The Authority acknowledges that there are many shortcomings plaguing our healthcare sector, but we are unwilling to accept them as insurmountable.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who said the nation’s health sector was not where it was supposed to be, noted that interventions such as the NSIA donations was one way of achieving the kind of health sector needed to deliver quality and efficient health care delivery and services to the citizenry.

