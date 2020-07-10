COVID-19: NYCN passes vote of confidence in Cross River govt

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in the state government particularly the Ministry of Health, over its approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the government, which included the compulsory use of facemasks, maintaining social distancing and closure of borders, among others.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Calabar, NYCN Chairman, Mr. Dan Obo, said the state COVID-19 task force set up by Governor Ben Ayade had been exceptional in the enforcement of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the task force wss headed by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu.

Obo said the production of facemasks, face shields and personal protective equipment (PPEs) from the state garment factory by government had added to the preventive measures against the virus.

“As youths, we want to commend the state government for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

“Before the easing of the lockdown, we witnessed how trucks conveying Almajiris (Quranic school pupils) were sent back to their destination at the state boundary with Benue State at Bekwarra Local Government Area.

“The Cross River State government started early preparations by setting up an Emergency Operations Centre for response to any suspect case on time.

“Having evaluated all of these, we hereby pass a vote of confidence in Governor Ayade, Dr Edu and all members of the COVID-19 taskforce for their tireless efforts in the fight against the disease,” he said.

According to him, the release of over 50 vehicles to the taskforce had contributed largely to the enforcement of the NCDC guidelines across the state.

Obo also lauded the amicable resolution of the differences between the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state and the ministry of health, urging both parties to work together in the interest of state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to patronise the state garment factory through the purchase of facemasks and face shields, with a view to boosting the revenue of the state.

