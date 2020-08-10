News Top Stories

COVID-19: Obasanjo tests negative

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has tested negative for coronavirus.

 

Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta yesterday.

 

Akinyemi said the former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Pent House residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

 

He stated that the samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

 

“The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians,” he added.

