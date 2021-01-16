COVID-19: Obaseki insists on strict enforcement of regulations, reviews curfew to 10pm

… says no mask, no entry rule extend to transport, hospitality, banking, other sectors

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday insisted on strict enforcement of the COVID- 19 regulations, as he reviewed the curfew earlier imposed in the state to now span from 10pm to 5am in an attempt to check rising cases of COVID-19 second wave.

The governor rolled out several measures to halt the spread of the virus in the state during a press conference in Government House, Benin City, as he announced the suspension of school resumption. Governor Obaseki said the state government had built a robust response mechanism, while dealing with the first wave of the coronavirus, but that data from comparison between the first and the second wave of the pandemic showed that there was need to take drastic measures so as to limit the spread of the new wave of the virus, which has been confirmed to be more virulent and infectious. According to him, “Comparing the first six weeks of the pandemic from March 23, 2020 with the first six weeks since December 1, 2020, Edo State has witnessed an 84.5 percent rise in the number of infected persons.

“There has also been a 10.5 percent increase in the number of older persons infected with Covid-19. It is early days yet, but we have evidence suggesting that more older persons infected with COVID-19 are dying.

“Most of the cases in the early phase of the pandemic were travel-related but since December 2020, there has been a 13.9 percent increase in community transmission of the disease. This is a big concern, especially with the evidence before us that there has been a 15 percent increase in the number of persons infected with COVID-19 who show no signs or symptoms of the disease, but are transmitting it in our communities. Our children and youth are major contributors to this group.”

